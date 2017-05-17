‘I’m fine,’ NC senator says after collapse during DC race

Bystanders tend to Tillis on the roadside. This was taken after CPR was administered. He was breathing at the end, WUSA, says. (Source: Debra Alfarone/WUSA)

WASHINGTON (AP/WNCN) – Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina collapsed during a Washington, D.C. race Wednesday morning and was taken away by ambulance.

Tillis, 57, was seen on the ground being tended to by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.

However, Tillis tweeted that he was doing well around 9:45 a.m. He said he “got overheated” about 2.5 miles into the race.

Tillis at first appeared unconscious but was revived and breathing when taken away by ambulance from the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race.

Tillis tweeted a photo of himself and others getting ready for the American Council of Life Insurers Cap Challenge race Wednesday morning.

WUSA’s Debra Alfarone tweeted a photo of Tillis being administered CPR.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin issued a statement on Tillis:

In spite of our political differences, I and the staff at the North Carolina Democratic Party wish Senator Thom Tillis a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family this morning.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

