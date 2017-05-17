Latta and East Clarendon softball teams win state titles

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Latta softball team won its second title in school history on Wednesday night by defeating Buford 8-1. The Vikings rallied for four runs in the 5th inning and got a great pitching performance from Arica Gandy, who threw 7 innings and only allowed one earned run.

East Clarendon captured the 1A title in dramatic fashion. The Wolverines beat Dixie 4-3 on a walk off hit by Caitlyn Timmons.

Hartsville lost the 4A title game to Union County. The Red Foxes took a 3-2 lead in the 7th but Union County won on a walk-off homer by Ashley Vinson.