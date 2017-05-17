Myrtle Beach business hosts leather auction for American Red Cross

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – There’s more to the Myrtle Beach bike rally than just cruising the Grand Strand; it’s also about giving back.

“Jamin’ Leather donates ninety percent of what’s here, and we are auctioning them off for the benefit. It’s usually extra stock or over stock, and we try to clean up the warehouse and make it good for the charity, and they do pretty well. They appreciate every year being here to be a part of it,” said owner of Jamin’ Leather, Jamin’ Jamie Keats.

Jamin’ Leather in Myrtle Beach hosted the leather auction to raise money for the American Red Cross.

“Red Cross has always been a great charity. They do a wonderful community service. They’ve been doing it for many years,” said Keats.

More than $20,000 worth of leather accessories were up for grabs. The business says it has raised more than $135,000 for disaster relief programs since 2002.