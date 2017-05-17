North Myrtle Beach police officers deal with ‘disorder crime’ on beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After some complaints, law enforcement officers along the Grand Strand are turning their attention to large groups on the beach.

“Our beach patrol, they have their hands full down on the beach,” said North Myrtle Beach Police Chief, Phil Webster.

“We’re just doing a little end of the year celebration,” said Caitlin Harkins from West Chester University.

Several groups from different colleges have been on the beach and locals are concerned about the trash they’re leaving behind.

“All of the trash and clothes and towels and cups and bottles were still there and we were just amazed,” said Misty Elmore.

News13 asked Chief Webster how the department handles the litter.

“We work with sanitation and they actually bring down more trash cans, especially in those areas where we know they’re going to congregate,” he said. “But it seems that the trash doesn’t make it into the can so that’s the problem we have.”

According to online records, NMBPD has arrested some people for littering but most arrests this month have been for public disorderly conduct.

“We try to use a philosophy of educate, warn and then cite. A citation or arrest is the last thing we want to do,” said Chief Webster. “We have to stay on top of disorder crime.”

Chief Webster said the out-of-state groups are not the only ones who litter. “There’s locals that litter too,” he added.

One of the issues the department has right now is a large amount of students on the beach combined with the litter and alcohol problems.

“If our beach patrol and our guards have to be worrying about drinking and litter, that takes away their concentration from the water which is where they need to be focused especially this time of year because you know their numbers are thin,” said Chief Webster.

There are five beach patrol officers but the full lifeguard staff in North Myrtle Beach doesn’t start until after Memorial Day.

Chief Webster encourages anyone to call the department if they see issues on the beach.