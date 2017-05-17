StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The sunny, hot weather will continue through the rest of the week. The “Bermuda High” will stay in control of our weather for the rest of the week. This area of high pressure will keep our weather sunny, and temperatures will stay above normal. The area of high pressure will weaken over the weekend, and a cold front will approach the Carolinas late Sunday. We will see a few more clouds around Saturday, and there will be a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday. There’s a better chance for storms on Monday and into Monday night. High pressure will return Tuesday with cooler, drier weather.

Today, sunny and hot. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, clear and warm. Lows 65-67 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.