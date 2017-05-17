US Tennis Association Pro Circuit donates to Susan G Komen Lowcountry

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBW) – The USTA Pro Circuit donated $12,700 to the Susan G Komen Lowcountry organization.

The non-profit helps fight breast cancer through treatment programs and screenings.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the US by 2026 which is a pretty daunting goal, and it’s partnerships and support like this that are gonna make that happen,” said Lucy Spears, Director Mission Programs Komen South Carolina.

The money was raised in last October’s McLeod for Health Florence open tennis tournament.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s