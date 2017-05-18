2017 Coastal Uncorked Festival returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Seventh Annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival returns for a delightful culinary adventure over Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3, 2017. The festival events will be in the parking lot behind Pavilion Park Central, near the Welcome Center on the 21st Avenue side of Broadway at the Beach.

Kicking off Coastal Uncorked 2017 is Chocolate Under the Moon, a dessert and moonshine mixology competition event scheduled for Friday, September 1st from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. The event will feature a Moonshine Mixology Challenge, decadent desserts and live music.

Back for a fourth year at Coastal Uncorked is the Brews ‘N the Beach Craft Beer Event. It is set for Saturday, September 2nd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Guests will be able to enjoy samples of the country’s finest craft brews, live music and a Boar’s Head Brand hot dog.

On Sunday, September 3rd, the popular Grand Wine Tasting Event will take place from 1:00pm-4:00pm. The event will feature samplings of wine from a variety of vendors and a selection of gourmet Boar’s Head Brand hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie and live music.

Tickets for the 2017 Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival are now on sale and can be purchased by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-coastal-uncorked-food-wine-spirits-festival-tickets-34368731802.

For updates on Coastal Uncorked events, “like” the Coastal Uncorked Facebook page or follow @coastaluncorked on Twitter.