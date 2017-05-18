3 people killed in head-on crash in Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Three people were killed Wednesday night in a car crash on Highway 38 in Dillon County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when a 2014 Ford 4-door car was traveling east on Hwy 38. The driver of the Ford crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an oncoming Cadillac about half a mile west of Westover Road.

The two people inside the Cadillac were killed and the driver of the Ford, who was the sole occupant, also died, confirms Cpl. Collins.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. The names of the three deceased have not been released at the time of this posting.