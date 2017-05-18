3 people killed in head-on crash in Dillon County

By Published: Updated:

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Three people were killed Wednesday night in a car crash on Highway 38 in Dillon County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday when a 2014 Ford 4-door car was traveling east on Hwy 38. The driver of the Ford crossed the center line, crashing head-on into an oncoming Cadillac about half a mile west of Westover Road.

The two people inside the Cadillac were killed and the driver of the Ford, who was the sole occupant, also died, confirms Cpl. Collins.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. The names of the three deceased have not been released at the time of this posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s