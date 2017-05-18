Chamber honors Leadership Hartsville Class of 2017

HARTSVILLE, SC – The 2017 Leadership Hartsville class graduated in a closed ceremony on May 17 at the Butler Heritage Auditorium. The 9-month leadership development program, made available through the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, has provided participants with growth and networking opportunities since the class kicked off in September of 2016.

The 15 honored during graduation were Caroline Adams, Agape Hospice; Cassie Brock, Coker College; Krista Burian, Richard Drehs, and Nelson Tart, Duke Energy; Rebecca Edwards, Sherry Griggs, and Karine Thomas, City of Hartsville; Laura Fimibama, North Industrial Machine; Thomas Kennedy, Moore Beauston Woodham; Landon Kirby, Pepsi Cola of Florence; Dawn Seals, Hospice Care of South Carolina; Hannah Stanley, Hampton Inn & Suites; Denise Tedder, Heritage Community Bank; and Dr. Kenzo Tochiki, Hartsville Animal Hospital. “This year’s class was an exceptional group of leaders; they have the potential to make a lasting, positive mark on our great city. It has been interesting watching them grow as a team throughout the program,” commented chamber president Quinetta Buterbaugh.

Each year, the class selects a service project to contribute positively to life in Hartsville. Previous class projects have included the Tales on the Town downtown scavenger hunt, the park-style benches downtown, an information kiosk, and a youth mentoring program. The 2017 class has elected to erect “Fox Den” miniature libraries. Partnering with a local Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout recognition, the class will be placing the libraries in the city’s parks. Employers of the classmates and the business community are currently funding the project.

The chamber will begin accepting applications for the 2018 Leadership Hartsville class this coming fall. Employees of all chamber member businesses are welcome to apply. To learn more about the Leadership Hartsville program, contact the chamber at 843-332-6401.