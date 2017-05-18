Country artist Rick Monroe visits Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Country music artist Rick Monroe joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Nashville-based singer has a new EP titled Gypsy Soul, which was released on May 12. Monroe played some of that new music at the original Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. He’ll be playing in North Myrtle Beach on Friday night. That show is at Pirates Cove on Main Street at 9:30 p.m.

Watch the video for an acoustic version of one of Monroe’s songs from Gypsy Soul. The following is a biography provided by Monroe’s public relations:

Born in Clearwater, Florida, Rick grew up in California, Connecticut, Kansas, North Carolina, and England. His outgoing personality and love of music naturally drew him to the stage – and he’s never looked back. Rick’s previous EP, IT’S A LOVE THING, includes his third Billboard hit “Great Minds Drink Alike.” The “Great Minds” music video has logged over 300,000 views to date on YouTube, and helped boost Monroe’s already impressive fan base. The seven-time Jagermeister Country Brand Ambassador has opened for Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Montgomery Gentry, Randy Houser, Josh Thompson and more. Rick entertained former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and U.S. troops in Vietnam. In 2016, he traveled over 100,000 miles and performed over 120 shows.

Rick enjoys sponsorships and/or endorsements with Monster Energy Drink, Banded Brand (Clothing and Water Fowl Gear), Framus Guitars, Speakeasy Original (custom jewelry), CRKT Knives, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Westone (In Ear Monitors) and Fishman Audio.