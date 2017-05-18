Darlington burgalry suspect arrested days after large, multi-agency search

Related Coverage Darlington investigators continue search for 3 burglary suspects

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Thursday morning, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on several charges in multiple areas.

The press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo says Bobby Ray Wadlington, 32, will be charged with burglary second degree and grand larceny for stealing from a home on S. Charleston Road May 16 and launching a large search by both the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Lt. Kilgo, the suspect was also wanted out of other jurisdictions for various offenses.

Wadlington is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Sheriff’s office officials say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-398-4501.