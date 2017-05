FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Trent Autry threw his second no-hitter of the season to power Florence-Darlington Tech to an 8-0 win over Monroe in its NJCAA D-1 Eastern District Tournament opener. Autry had 16 strikeouts on the night. The Stingers took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd on a passed ball. They were up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the 8th and added three more insurance runs. The Stingers advance to the winner’s bracket to play USCL on Friday at 12 p.m.

