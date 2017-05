FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying a person wanted for questioning.

The man in the photo could be connected to an assault that happened in the Walmart on South Irby Street on April 30, according to police.

Officials say the man left the area in a grey Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).