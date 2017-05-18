Four plead guilty to drug conspiracy charges in federal gang investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Thursday United States Attorney Beth Drake announced four people have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a drug conspiracy that stretched across Florence, Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Deshawn Earl Chestnut, 24, Matthew DeWitt, 27, and Stacy Cambas, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 16. Timothy Singletary, 22, pleaded guilty on May 4.

“Their respective convictions subject them to up to 20 years imprisonment,” the press release says.

The defendants, working with other co-defendants, distributed heroin, cocaine, and/or marijuana to customers in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

The investigation that led to the arrests has targeted members of the Billie East Side Bloods, a set of the United Blood Nation, and others who formed an agreement to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana in South Carolina, and to traffic and possess firearms for the purpose of advancing the drug conspiracy.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the DEA, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, the 15th Circuit’s Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Georgetown Police Department.