Georgetown investigation into crack cocaine, meth nets 4 arrests

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit say a long term investigation into crack cocaine and meth in Georgetown resulted in the arrest of four individuals Wednesday.

Agents began the investigation in 2016 and obtained eight drug distribution arrest warrants for Vonti Simmons and Wanda Nunnery, a press release from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit said.

Nunnery and Simmons were tracked to a motel in Georgetown and arrested along with Tyree Gasque and John Watson. Inside the motel room, agents located methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana, along with packaging materials, scales and US currency, the press release states.

Simmons and Nunnery were arrested for distribution of crack, distribution of cocaine and two counts of distribution of controlled substances within half mile of a school or park.

All four people arrested are also being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II pills and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within half mile of a school or park. Simmons’ charges are enhanced to “second offense” due to prior drug convictions.

The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach DPS, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Aynor Police Department and the SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force.