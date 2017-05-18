McLeod breaks ground on Cheraw emergency department

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) -McLeod Health Cheraw broke ground Thursday morning on a new emergency department.

“It was needed here because although we have wonderful caregivers our facility is aging and this will afford us an opportunity to serve more folks and provide better services,” said Mary Anderson, Mcleod Health Board Member.

The new emergency department will have 23 beds and all the rooms will be private. It’s designed to serve 25,000 patients per year.

To put that number in perspective, the current department is built to serve only 10,000 per year.

It’s scheduled to open next April.