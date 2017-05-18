Driver who hit woman and drove away arrested by North Myrtle Beach police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police say they have arrested a man accused of a hit and run Wednesday morning.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling says the suspect turned himself in to police around noon Friday.

An arrest warrant states Derek William Dorman from Pennsylvania was driving his 2011 Kia Soul when he hit and injured a woman walking near the road and left the scene. Dorman was arrested for hit and run and Dowling also states he has charges pending for use of a vehicle without consent.

A report from North Myrtle Beach police says officers responded to the intersection of Duffy Street and 30th Avenue North around 7 a.m. about a person hit by a car. When they arrived, they discovered a 67-year-old woman lying on the ground with visible injuries to her left leg.

The woman told police she was walking next to the road when she was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have continued north after hitting the victim and did not stop to help her or leave their information.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage on the passenger side near the headlight and damage to the side mirror as broken glass and debris were located at the scene of the collision. Investigators also believe the vehicle sits lower on the ground due to where the victim was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police confirm. The arrest warrant says the woman’s leg was fractured in several places and she needed extensive surgery.

Dowling says the only description of the car involved is an older, dark in color, compact-style car. Neither the victim or any witnesses could report an exact make or model.