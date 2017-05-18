New principal named for St. John’s Elementary School

DARLINGTON, SC – Interim principal Dr. Karen Kinloch has been named principal of St. John’s Elementary School, officials with the Darlington County School District say.

Dr. Kinloch took over the leadership reins at St. John’s earlier this year as interim principal.

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Kinloch at the helm at St. John’s Elementary,” said Dr. Eddie Ingram. “She not only brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, but she also has a long history with the school and the people here. I have no doubt she will continue the progress the school has made, and I look forward to seeing what Dr. Kinloch, her staff and her students can build together.”

“I accept this appointment with pride but also with a sense of humility. I regard it a duty and privilege to advance the mission of both our district and our school to promote excellence in teaching and learning,” said Dr. Kinloch.

Kinloch has been an educator for more than 25 years. She began her career as an elementary school teacher with the Colleton County School District. In 2000, she joined the Darlington County School District as assistant principal at St. John’s Elementary School. As assistant principal she supervised curriculum and instruction, conducted formal teacher evaluations, addressed student discipline, conducted staff development and served as an education leader. In September 2016, she was appointed interim principal of the school when longtime principal Jean Taylor became ill.

“My predecessor, Mrs. Jean B. Taylor, who recommended me to be her assistant principal 17 years ago, was a strong leader who demonstrated by precept and example the embodiment of dedicated leadership,” said Kinloch.

Kinloch holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the College of Charleston, a Master of Education from The Citadel, a doctorate in Educational Leadership from South Carolina State University, and a Specialist in Education/Superintendence Degree from The Citadel. She is a member of the Darlington County School District’s Principals’ & Assistant Principals’ Association, the National Education Association, the Darlington County Education Association, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Kinloch says one of her first priorities will be to advance the district’s digital transformation initiative by implementing an instructional technology lab at the school.

