North Myrtle Beach police search for driver that hit woman and drove away

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run Wednesday morning.

A report from North Myrtle Beach police says officers responded to the intersection of Duffy Street and 30th Avenue North around 7 a.m. about a person hit by a car. When they arrived, they discovered a 67-year-old woman lying on the ground with visible injuries to her left leg.

The woman told police she was walking next to the road when she was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have continued north after hitting the victim and did not stop to help her or leave their information.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage on the passenger side near the headlight and damage to the side mirror as broken glass and debris were located at the scene of the collision. Investigators also believe the vehicle sits lower on the ground due to where the victim was injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, police confirm.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling says the only description of the car involved is an older, dark in color, compact-style car. Neither the victim or any witnesses could report an exact make or model.