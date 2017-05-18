Reopening of 48th Ave. N. delayed due to ‘unexpected issues’

Related Coverage Portion of 48th Avenue North to be closed for a month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Unexpected issues have pushed a Myrtle Beach road project back by about two weeks.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Myrtle Beach, 48th Avenue North will remain closed longer than expected.

Work continues on 48th Avenue North at Pine Lakes Drive. City leaders report the contractor had projected the work would be complete by late May, but due to “unexpected issues,” the work will be prolonged.

The completion date has been moved from May 24 to June 5.

The city reports the water and sewer lines were closer together underground than expected and an additional storm drain line was also discovered. The project will replace the old pipes with new, larger ones, helping the drainage issues along 48th Avenue North.