SCHP looks for car involved in pedestrian hit and run in Marion County

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information on a hit and run that happened Sunday, May 14 in Latta.

A press release from SC HP says a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Sunday around 4:25 a.m. on US-501 three miles east of Sellers near East Pines Road in Marion County.

Officials say the car involved was a 2005-2009 Ford Fusion of a Mercury Milan and could be any color. The car should be missing the right side marker light, or turn signal and it should have a shattered right side view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.