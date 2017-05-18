Surfside Beach police catch home invasion suspects in less than an hour

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach police were called to a home burglary on Juniper Drive at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to interim Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann, officers spoke to a woman who said two men entered her home wearing masks, pointed a gun at her and robed her. The suspects reportedly stole a handgun the victim had in the home and fled.

Police arrived within two minutes of the call and began searching the area. Within 40 minutes, both suspects were located and arrested. Chief Hofmann said the two suspects had items in their possession that linked them with the burglary including several weapons.

Tyrese Pressley, 23, of Marion, and Kymoze Bethea, 21, of Marion, have been charged with burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a handgun, armed robbery and possession of criminal tools.

Pressley was also charged with possession of a stolen handgun and Bethea had an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest.