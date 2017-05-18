StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The sunny, hot weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will stay anchored offshore, keeping our weather calm and dry. Sunny weather will continue today and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s along the coast to around 90 inland. The high pressure will start to weaken on Saturday and a back door cold front will drop into northern North Carolina, this will allow a few more clouds to develop in the afternoon, but it will still be hot and dry. A stray thunderstorm is possible late Sunday, but most places will stay dry. A cold front will move through late on Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Today, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 64-66 inland, 67-69 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 85-90.