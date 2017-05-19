Around Town: The Blue Crab Festival

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 36th annual Blue Crab Festival kicks off tomorrow on the waterfront in beautiful Little River. The purpose of this festival is to support and showcase the fabulous atmosphere of the local Little River community, North Myrtle Beach and the entire Grand Strand area. The Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the southeast with attendance of more than 50,000. The festival will feature approximately 300 fine arts and crafts vendors, specialty food vendors, tremendous entertainment and a phenomenal children’s area. It’s has been awarded the Best Annual Event/Festival on the Grand Strand by readers of the Sun News newspaper for the past six consecutive years.

Prices

1-Day Advance Ticket = $4.00 (see available locations below)

Day-of Admission (at the gate) = $5.00

Children 12 & Under Free

Festival Hours

Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.





Advanced Ticket Sales will be Available at the Following Locations:

Little River Chamber of Commerce

North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

All Coastal Carolina National Bank Locations

CresCom Bank in Little River

First Palmetto Bank in Little River

Parking is available in the following lots. Buses will be circulating between the festival and all lots daily from 9 AM to 7 PM Saturday and 9 AM to 6 PM Sunday. Additionally, see water taxi info below. Motorcycles will not be able to drive through the festival; You are welcome to utilize the parking areas provided below.

Harbour Style Salon & Spa

Look for the open grass lot behind building – no pavement parking. Area will be marked.

695 US-17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Hope Willard

701 Highway 17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

River Hills Medical Plaza

8 AM pick up for Volunteers

4237 River Hills Drive

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Collision Masters/River Hills Medical Plaza

Overflow parking for River Hills Medical Center

825 Highway 17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Pizzeli’s – Handicap & Staff

Handicap Parking for Patrons and Festival Volunteers and Vendor Staff ONLY. Golf cart shuttle will be available. Look for the open grass lot behind Pizzeli’s Italian Oven – no pavement parking. Area will be marked.

1698 US-17

Little River, SC 29566

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

NEW – NC! South Brunswick Islands Center

9400 Ocean Hwy W

Calabash, NC 28467

Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions

Water Taxi

A water Taxi will be available out of Harbourgate Marina. $15/person includes a round trip on the Sea Screamer, admission into the festival, and parking at Harbourgate.

The water taxi will be available both days from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. It will leave Harbourgate Marina at every hour (9 a.m., 10 a.m., etc.) and leave the festival at every half hour (9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., etc.). The last pick-up will be at 5 p.m. (to the festival) and the last boat will leave the festival at 6 p.m.

For more information about the water taxi, please call 843-249-0870 or 843-280-8400.

Water Taxi will leave via Harbourgate Marina, located at:

2100 Sea Mountain Highway

North Myrtle Beach, SC 2958

Click Here for Map & Driving Directions

Information provided by The Blue Crab Festival.