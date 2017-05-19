Around Town: The Blue Crab Festival

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 36th annual Blue Crab Festival kicks off tomorrow on the waterfront in beautiful Little River. The purpose of this festival is to support and showcase the fabulous atmosphere of the local Little River community, North Myrtle Beach and the entire Grand Strand area. The Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the southeast with attendance of more than 50,000. The festival will feature approximately 300 fine arts and crafts vendors, specialty food vendors, tremendous entertainment and a phenomenal children’s area. It’s has been awarded the Best Annual Event/Festival on the Grand Strand by readers of the Sun News newspaper for the past six consecutive years.
Prices
1-Day Advance Ticket = $4.00 (see available locations below)
Day-of Admission (at the gate) = $5.00
Children 12 & Under Free
Festival Hours
Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Advanced Ticket Sales will be Available at the Following Locations:
Little River Chamber of Commerce
North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce
All Coastal Carolina National Bank Locations
CresCom Bank in Little River
First Palmetto Bank in Little River
Parking is available in the following lots. Buses will be circulating between the festival and all lots daily from 9 AM to 7 PM Saturday and 9 AM to 6 PM Sunday. Additionally, see water taxi info below. Motorcycles will not be able to drive through the festival; You are welcome to utilize the parking areas provided below.
Harbour Style Salon & Spa
Look for the open grass lot behind building – no pavement parking. Area will be marked.
695 US-17
Little River, SC 29566
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
Hope Willard
701 Highway 17
Little River, SC 29566
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
River Hills Medical Plaza
8 AM pick up for Volunteers
4237 River Hills Drive
Little River, SC 29566
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
Collision Masters/River Hills Medical Plaza
Overflow parking for River Hills Medical Center
825 Highway 17
Little River, SC 29566
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
Pizzeli’s – Handicap & Staff
Handicap Parking for Patrons and Festival Volunteers and Vendor Staff ONLY. Golf cart shuttle will be available. Look for the open grass lot behind Pizzeli’s Italian Oven – no pavement parking. Area will be marked.
1698 US-17
Little River, SC 29566
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
NEW – NC! South Brunswick Islands Center
9400 Ocean Hwy W
Calabash, NC 28467
Click HERE for Map & Driving Directions
Water Taxi
A water Taxi will be available out of Harbourgate Marina. $15/person includes a round trip on the Sea Screamer, admission into the festival, and parking at Harbourgate.
The water taxi will be available both days from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. It will leave Harbourgate Marina at every hour (9 a.m., 10 a.m., etc.) and leave the festival at every half hour (9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., etc.). The last pick-up will be at 5 p.m. (to the festival) and the last boat will leave the festival at 6 p.m.
For more information about the water taxi, please call 843-249-0870 or 843-280-8400.
Water Taxi will leave via Harbourgate Marina, located at:
2100 Sea Mountain Highway
North Myrtle Beach, SC 2958
Click Here for Map & Driving Directions
Information provided by The Blue Crab Festival.