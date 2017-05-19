Beckwith leads CCU past ASU to clinch series

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season – 8-0 in Sun Belt games – but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

With the win, Coastal improves to 36-18-1 overall, 21-7-1 in the Sun Belt, and, with a win in the regular-season finale Saturday, can secure the top seed to next week’s Sun Belt Championship. Prior to Saturday’s 1 p.m. start, Coastal will honor seniors Alex Cunningham, Cole Schaefer and Beckwith as well as this year’s CCU baseball graduates.

Beckwith, playing in his final game at Springs Brooks Stadium, left to a standing ovation with a 3-0 lead after pitching 5.1 scoreless innings. He scattered six hits and walked just one while striking out six, his most since fanning the same number at Georgia State in early April. In his 101st career pitching appearance as a Chanticleer, Beckwith improved to 32-8, tying All-American Anthony Meo for fifth on the CCU all-time wins list.

Cory Wood, who scored twice, and Billy Cooke each had two hits for the Chants and Skeels had two RBI while Kevin Woodall Jr., and Wood Myers each drove in one.