FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A driver has died in a single-car collision on I-95, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Collins says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday when the driver of a 2011 Toyota was driving northbound on I-95 and went off the left side of the road, and hit several trees.

The wreck happened at mile marker 153 near Timmonsville. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Cpl. Collins adds.