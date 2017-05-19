Fidget spinners make debut at Pelicans ball park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Even the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are getting in on the fidget spinner madness.

In a press release Friday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans media relations office announced starting June 2, the ball club will give away 500 Pelican fidget spinners to kids 12 & under prior to each remaining Friday home game.

“Fidget spinners are the new hot trend,” said Jen Brunson, the Pelicans’ assistant general manager, community development. “We’ve jumped on the bandwagon and we’re excited for these new collectible pieces, with each Friday offering a different color and design to fans.”

The Pelicans will have a new color, logo, and design to offer fans for each of their eight Fidget Spinner Fridays, giving their young fans a chance to collect all eight toys.

Fidget Spinner Fridays begin on June 2. Other dates for the promotion include June 9, June 23, July 14, July 21, August 4, August 11 and August 25. All game times begin at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.