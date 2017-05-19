Former NASA astronaut visits Horry County students

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of students got an “out of the world” experience Friday when a former NASA astronaut visited Ocean Bay Middle School.

Dr. Donald Thomas’ visit was part of the school’s “Careers & Leadership” speaker series.

Thomas shared his personal story of getting into the NASA program with students and his achievements. Thomas was a part of four space shuttle missions and was in space for 44 days. During his talk, Thomas explained to students what it was like to temporarily live in space and what it felt like to come back to earth.

“When I talk to young students today and share my experience that I did aboard the space shuttle, I’m just amazed that they have that same level of excitement today that I had 50 years ago when I watched the first American go into space,” Thomas explained.

The community has the opportunity to meet Dr. Thomas at Wonderworks from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, as part of the amusement park’s launch of NASA’s Journey to Mars exhibits.