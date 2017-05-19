Fugitive arrested in Myrtle Beach after chase on Little River Road, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police helped arrest a fugitive Thursday wanted on attempted murder charges and a weapons charge.

Police were tipped off to 19-year-old Donald Yates III’s location and were forced to chase the man after he ran away from officers who spotted him in a Bi-Lo parking lot on 38th Avenue North. The fugitive drove away down Little River Road, and later abandoned the car and ran into the woods where he was eventually taken into custody.

Myrtle Beach police helped Horry County officers during the pursuit and later transported Yates to Myrtle Beach jail as he was wanted in Myrtle Beach as well.

Yates was wanted for a shooting that happened April 29 on Gumbo Limbo Lane and Forestbrook Road. The shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head after the suspect fired rounds into a car.

A witness told police they saw Yates steal a car at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. In the report, the witness said they believed Yates intended to shoot the witness, but instead hit the victim, who was in the passenger seat when he fired shots into the car.

Officials say the victim had two lacerations from the gunshot wound to her head, and was later discharged from the ER.

The report from Horry County police says no officers were injured during the chase.

Records from J Reuben Long show Yates was booked at the Horry County Detention Center at 1:09 p.m. Friday on an assault charge, two attempted murder charges, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for a blue light.