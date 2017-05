GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are seeking information on a recent hit and run in Garden City.

On Friday, the police department tweeted they were on the lookout for a 04-08 red Pontiac Grand Prix with front driver’s side damage. Police say the hit and run occurred Thursday in Garden City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477 or by email at southprecinct@horrycounty.org.