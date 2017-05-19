Vigil held Friday night for 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

By Published: Updated:

Lowery Vigil

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Friday evening, more than 50 community members held a vigil for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery.

The gathering was held at 6 p.m. at the CW Love Complex in the McColl community of Marlboro County.

Friends came together to remember a life that ended too early by lighting candles,  a balloon release and song. The growing group then traveled to the bridge where the young girl was found last weekend.

The search for the missing 8-year-old girl ended in Marlboro County this week. Coroner Tim Brown confirmed Tuesday that the body found Sunday near McColl was that of Iyana Lowery, who had been missing since her mother was found dead in their home on May 5.

 

