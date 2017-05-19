Woman arrested after overdosing in Myrtle Beach Wal-Mart restroom, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman who overdosed inside a Wal-Mart restroom. According to a police report, officers were called to the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Seaboard Street Thursday around 4 p.m. for a reported drug overdose.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old Alexa Rose Ashcraft who said she used heroin inside the restroom, the report said.

The officer reported Ashcraft had “slurred speech, trouble keeping her eyes open and wasn’t making sense.”

A syringe filled with an unknown substance was found inside the restroom, the report said.

Ashcraft was arrested and charged with public intoxication.