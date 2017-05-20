Two Mount Pleasant police officers injured in early morning wreck

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Two Mount Pleasant police officers and one other person were rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash resulted into two police vehicles being pushed into them.

It happened on Highway 17 near Shelmore Boulevard around 3:00 a.m.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the officers involved were investigating a suspect for driving under the influence when a car hit the back of one of the police cruisers.

The police vehicle then crashed into the other police cruiser, which caused the officers and the suspect they were arresting to be knocked to the ground.

According to the police department, The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash, and the driver was arrested.

Both officers and the initial suspect were hospitalized. All three were released earlier this morning.

Officials with the Isle of Palms Police Department released a statement Saturday sending their thoughts and prayers to the officers involved.