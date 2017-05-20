Double homicide in Forest City under investigation

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) — Two people were shot and killed Friday night, according to Forest City Police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Arlington Street, reports the Forest City PD.

Officials say a man was found dead at the home and a woman was transported to Rutherford Regional, where she later died.

Two juveniles who live at the home where the shooting took place were able to run and were not injured, according to police.

The Forest City Police Department says an unidentified male suspect is still at large and that no arrests have been made.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Forest City Police with the investigation.