Funeral service held for 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of family and friends gathered together at Sawmill Baptist church for the home going service of Iyana Lowery Saturday.

The service featured words of wisdom by the pastor and a medley of songs by Iyana’s former youth choir.

“I think it turned out really well it was really a moment of encouragement and strength for the family because they really needed a break through this thing,” said Family member, Fred Quick.

Quick , was just one of the many dozens of family friends and members of the community, that gathered today to lay to rest the body of 8 year old Iyana lowery. Quick let us know that even though he had prior arrangements, he could not allow himself to miss the funeral service.

News 13, was also invited to film the service from the outside Saturday in respect of the family..

“The preachers had a very choice message, and the ministers that were selected are ones that work with youth. The youth choir sang ,and to think that she was a member of the church had to be an aspiration to them to know that everything is going to be all right,” added. Quick.

And for attendees like Quick, he too feels the pain of the family but is glad they have the answers they so longed for.