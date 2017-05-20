Late night fire damages Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is investigating what started a restaurant fire late Friday night.

The fire happened at True BBQ, located at the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road. According to police on scene, the fire was dispatched just after 11:15 p.m.

When News13 crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building. The Myrtle Beach Police Department blocked off a portion of Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

