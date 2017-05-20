Myrtle Beach Police Chief to retire after 37 years of service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Chief will leave the department after serving the community for 37 years, according to a press release from the City of Myrtle Beach.

The city’s public information officer Mark Kruea confirms in the release that Chief Warren Gall will retire near the end of May. Chief Galls’ last day in office will be May 25, states Kruea, but he will remain a city employee until November acting in a “consulting capacity.”

Myrtle Beach Assistant Police Chief Amy Prock, a 20 year veteran of the department, will serve as the acting police chief in the interim, the city confirms.

“Chief Gall has provided nearly four decades of outstanding service to the residents and visitors of Myrtle Beach,” City Manager John Pedersen said. “We cannot thank him enough for his time and effort. On behalf of our staff and City Council, we wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Chief Gall started his career with the Myrtle Beach Police Department as a patrol office and quickly moved through the ranks, earning a “well-deserved reputation as a respected law enforcement professional,” the press release describes. Prior to working in law enforcement, Chief Gall served in the Unites States Air Force.

“With Chief Gall’s retirement, the city has an opportunity to seek new direction and leadership for the department,” Pedersen added. “This is a challenging era for law enforcement. We will build on Chief Gall’s legacy as we look to the future.”

A reason for Chief Gall’s retirement was not given within the release. At this time, the Myrtle Beach Police Department does not have a statement regarding Chief Gall’s retirement announcement.