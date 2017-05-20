Myrtle Beach police officer comes home after serving in Afghanistan for a year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people filled Myrtle Beach International Airport to welcome a local hero home on Saturday.

Sergeant First Class Kevin Heins came home to Myrtle Beach, after serving in Afghanistan for a year with the Army Reserves. He’s served in the Reserves for a little over 27 years, and this was his last deployment overseas, much to the joy of his wife and two teenage children. Heins is also a Captain with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He’s been a part of the force for 25 years, and many of his fellow officers were also at the airport to welcome him back.

Heins said he had no idea what was waiting for him when he got off the plane today. “I was just telling a couple of guys from the police department, [my wife] usually can’t keep a secret, not like that. I had no clue. I mean, none. It was phenomenal, unexpected, very appreciated.”

SFC Heins will get a months long rest before returning to the police department.