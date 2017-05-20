Protesters join hands and take a stand against offshore drilling

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people lined up along the beach and joined hands to take a stand against offshore drilling and seismic testing.

They gathered by the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk on Saturday as part of the national “Hands Across the Sand” event. Local chapters of “Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic” and the “Surfrider Foundation” organized the beach protest.Local politicians also spoke at the protest, including Myrtle Beach councilman Wayne Gray and Surfside Beach councilwoman Julie Samples.

Joan Furlong, with “Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic”, is one of the organizers of the protest. She says the annual event carries more significance this year, since the White House is now discussing drilling and seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean. “Every coastal municapility from Little River down to Beaufort is against offshore drilling. So we hope our legilators will listen to the people and pay attention to what we’re saying – don’t drill!”, said Furlong.