36th Little River Blue Crab Festival draws thousands

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Tens of thousands of people chowed down on some of the Grand Strand’s best seafood at the Little River Blue Crab Festival this weekend.

This was the 36th year of the world famous festival. A total of 40 thousand people came out today and yesterday. They enjoyed more than 330 vendors, live music, and, of course, all the crab they could eat. Little River Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Walters say the festival is a great opportunity to show all that Little River has to offer. “It is the greatest way to show off Little River because we know if they come in for a special event, they’ll come back another day because they’ve seen it. They’ve seen the beautiful live oaks, the view of the waterway, the wonderful seafood restaurants we have down here,” said Walters.