Bike Week crowds give boost to local businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach drew more bikers than ever this year, leading to a significant boost for local businesses.

“This bike week was phenomenal compared to last year. We saw an increase in motorcycles and riders here on the Grand Strand”, said Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson Marketing Manager Sheri Gibson. She says about 15,000 more bikers took to the road this year, and local businesses aren’t complaining. “Between the four stores in the North, business has been up this year compared to last year which is great,” said River City Cafe Area Manager John Jordan.

He says biker crowds have continued to pour in all week, in all four River City locations on the Grand Strand.“They’re coming back day and day. It’s not just stopping once a week. They’re coming to us two or three times during their visit.” Jordan says this is always one of River City’s busiest weeks of the year, but he and his employees have been working longer hours than usual this Bike Week. “All the employees love it. It’s more money for everybody. It’s more money for the community. It’s a little more hours this week but it’s worth it.”

He says he’s heard complaints from other business owners and locals, but Jordan and his employees say they’re are looking forward all the bikers coming back next year. “We’ve had no problems. It’s been a good bike week. It really has.” And Gibson acknowledges, “riding is not for everyone, and we know that but it brings so much revenue and a boost to the economy, that I think that we should be patient and keep an open mind.”