FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car shooting in Florence County Saturday evening. The shooting happened on Church Street in Florence County around 10:20 p.m.

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot and taken to the hospital to be treated.

There is no word on any suspects or the condition of the victims at this time.

