GCSO mourns loss of officer who died after battling lung cancer

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its officers on Sunday. Lt. Denise King passed away after battling cancer. They posted the news to their Facebook page:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its most beloved officers today with the death of Lt. Denise King from complications related to lung cancer. “She was somebody you could send out to solve any problem with people,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. “She loved to have fun. If somebody was having a bad day, she turned it into a good day.” King served more than 25 years with the sheriff’s office. Cribb said her familiarity with the communities in the county made her an asset and her people skills made her special. Cribb said the sheriff’s office will provide an honor guard for King’s funeral if the family requests it. “We’ll do everything the family wants us to do,” he said. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Horry County Sheriff’s Office also took to social media to offer their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lt. Denise King and the Sheriff, Deputies and Staff of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Denise King was an amazing person that touched many lives. She will be missed.