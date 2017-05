NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a condo building Monday morning.

According to a departments F acebook post, crews responded to the fire in the 4500 block of south ocean boulevard just after midnight.

Firefighters say most of the flames and smoke came from underneath the building.

Everyone was evacuated, but most people were allowed to go back home once crews got put the fire out.

Crews cleared the scene around 2 A.M.