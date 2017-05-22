Dabo Swinney visits Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney made his final stop on the Prowl and Growl tour at the Florence Civic Center on Monday night. There was a record crowd of 1,500 people on-hand for the event. Coach Swinney talked about the upcoming season and the summer depth chart, which was released Monday afternoon. Swinney discussed his decision to name junior Kelly Bryant the Tigers starting quarterback, replacing Deshaun Watson. He said that Bryant has the most experience but also that the quarterback position is a work in progress. Click on the video to hear what Dabo had to say about the excitement of meeting all of the Clemson fans in Florence.