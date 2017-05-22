Darlington County School Board discusses budget

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County School Board members talked how to close a gap in the coming years’ budget at a worksession Monday night.

Members have discussed several ways to meet district needs and still account for rising expenses–many mandated by the state.

One significant change–Monday night members agreed that salaries for resource officers can be spread evenly across the three municipalities that offer those services–taking some pressure off the district budget.

Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingraham said progress is happening.

“We’re gonna take what we have and try to squeeze and maximize the best bang for our buck,” Ingraham explained. “That’s what we’re trying to do here. So, budgeting is never easy, particularly because we have to have budget projections sometimes prior to the General Assembly finalizing things, so they’re educated guesses but I think they’re pretty good guesses, and I feel good about where we are.”

The budget still has several public hearings and another vote before it is finalized.