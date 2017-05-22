Florence School District One Summer Feeding Program

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One announces that the 2017 summer feeding program is scheduled for June 5th through July 28th. Breakfast and lunch will be served to any child 18 years of age or younger at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meal sites include the following locations: Alfred Rush Academy**, Carver Elementary **, Child Development Center at Woods Road**, Churchill Community *, Dewey Carter Elementary**, Lester Elementary**, New Ebenezer Baptist Church (S.H.E.R.E.C Building) *, North Vista Elementary*, Palmetto Youth Academy*, Savannah Grove Elementary**, Southside Middle**, True Faith Fellowship Church**, Wallace Gregg Elementary*, West Florence High**, Wilson High*. Meals must be eaten on site and are offered only to students and children.

Check with individual sites for dates of operation as circumstances may change which could result in some sites not remaining open during the entire period. Registration is not necessary, and program benefits and services are available to all children without regard to race, religion, color, sex, disability, age or national origin.

For more information contact Florence School District One School Food Services Director Donnie Chavis at 673-1120 or by e-mail at donnie.chavis@fsd1.org. The summer feeding program is operated in accordance with Federal Law and USDA policy.