Governor signs two new bills to help SC craft breweries

Governor McMaster has signed two bills into law that appear to help South Carolina breweries.
One now allows craft breweries to, among other things, donate their product to charities and to serve their product at non-profit events.
Another will allow breweries in the state to sell liquor by the drink.
The website brewersassociation.org says there are now 50 craft breweries in South Carolina and the state ranks, per capita, 38th nationally.
It ranks North Carolina 17th.
It puts Vermont, per capita, at number one (California is tops for the total number) and Mississippi at 51st (both per capita and in overall numbers).