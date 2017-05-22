Police search for suspect in connection to possible meth lab in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police released a photo from a home on University Forest Drive in Conway after officers

were called to a suspected meth lab Monday morning.

Monday evening, officers released that they were looking for 24-year-old Tara Jeanne Anders in reference to the meth lab.

Horry County spokesperson Krystal Dotson says her charges will be manufacturing methamphetamines and disposal of methamphetamine waste.

The Horry County Police Department tweeted at 10:45 a.m. Monday that officers are “at University Drive in reference to a meth lab.” A specific address was not given.

Information regarding the scene is limited, and Horry County police say more details will be released as they become available.

We are on scene at University Drive in reference to a meth lab. More details as they become available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 22, 2017

At 12:10 p.m., the department released a photo of a man protected by a hazmat suit carrying a jug, although the tweet does not specify what the jug contains.

The tweet says officers are still working to secure the scene, but no other details were offered.

Officers are still working to secure the scene on University Forest Drive! Avoid this area if possible! RT pic.twitter.com/ZMq1rPlRoQ — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 22, 2017