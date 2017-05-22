Horry County Police respond to possible meth lab in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are in Conway on the scene of what they believe to be a meth lab, according to a tweet from the department.

The Horry County Police Department tweeted at 10:45 a.m. Monday that officers are “at University Drive in reference to a meth lab.” A specific address was not given.

Information regarding the scene is limited, and Horry County police say more details will be released as they become available.

 

